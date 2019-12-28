Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (Retd), as he clocks 70 years on Sunday, Dec. 29.

He said that Ogomudia, who is also a Chief of Army Staff, was an illustrious Deltan and ever committed to the peaceful existence of Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor thanked Gen. Ogomudia, who was Chief of Defence Staff from 2003 to 2006, for his role in ensuring that military authorities in the country submitted to democratic ethos.

The governor urged Ogomudia to use his privileged position to continue to support the course of peace and development in Delta and Nigeria.

He noted that the retired General, a martial strategist, resilient and committed soldier, was deeply involved in peace-keeping operations, during which he distinguished himself as a legendary peace-maker and peace-keeper of international repute.

Okowa also lauded the general for his untiring efforts at ensuring the existence of improved civil-military relations and, re-professionalisation of the armed forces.

“Over the years, you had by dint of hardwork and discipline, attained the pinnacle of military profession and established yourself as an outstanding military officer with exceptional gallantry and inspiring integrity.

“As a government, we appreciate your role and astute contributions in ensuring that constitutionalism and military subordination to the civil authority were upheld.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and elder statesman, Gen. Alexander Odeareduo Ogomudia as he attains the milestone and proverbial three score and 10 on December 29, 2019.

“At 70, your family and indeed, your associates and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” he stated

