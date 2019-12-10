By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said he has a covenant with the people of the State and would work to protect his name by leaving good legacies behind at of his tenure in 2023.

Okowa, who stated this, when he played host to the Young Nigerian Rights Organization, YNRO, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, said his administration would continue to follow due process and imbibe transparency in the conduct of government business.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, the Governor said the 2020 budget was packaged to deliver on the promises made to Deltans.

While restating his unalloyed commitment to the development of the state, Okowa said the state government was giving every Deltan equal opportunity to benefit from governance.

Pledging to investigate the allegations of official intimidation and names dropping the group levelled against some persons and agencies, the Governor his administration does not believe in undoing anybody. He held that the government was built on good planning.

Some of the issues highlighted by the Director-General of YNRO, Mr Victor Ojei, bothered on poor representation and abuse of office by some political appointees.

While commending the Governor and his wife, Dame Edith Okowa for their efforts in ensuring a Stronger Delta, Ojei expressed readiness of the group to partner the state government on digital information management.

