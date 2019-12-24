Okowa condemns attack on Jonathan

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has condemned in strong terms Tuesday’s attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Otuoke home in Bayelsa.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, the governor said the incident was disturbing and and unwarranted, noting that it was more condemnable because the former President was a peace loving man who always preached peaceful political engagements.

He stated that Jonathan, had been a great patriot and a promoter of peaceful politics, and did not deserve to be attacked in his home town or anywhere else.

“I join men of goodwill in condemning the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan, who has been a great patriot and exemplary leader.

“It is pathetic and shameful that unknown gunmen could attack a leader who had on several ocassions said his ‘ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian’.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condemn the attack on our dear former President.

“I also commiserate with him on the unfortunate demise of a gallant soldier who lost his life in the attack.

“I call on the police and other security agencies to fish out those behind the attack and bring them to justice.

“I also urge the Federal Government to beef up security around the former Nigerian leader,” Okowa said.

