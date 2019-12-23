Okowa celebrates Edevbie at 56

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with his Chief of Staff, Chief David Edevbie, as he clocks 56 years on Monday, Dec. 23.

He said that Edevbie, former Commissioner for Finance, was an illustrious Deltan, who was ever committed to the reformation of Delta and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor thanked Edevbie, who was Principal Secretary to late President Umaru Yar’adua between 2007 and 2010 for his outstanding contributions to the development of Delta and Nigeria.

The governor urged Edevbie who was also a gubernatorial aspirant in 2014, to sustain his contributions to humanity.

He noted that Edevbie brought his international financial exposure to bear on the State’s finances between 1999 and 2007 and 2015 to 2019 when he served as Commissioner for Finance in the state.

The governor also lauded the technocrat-turned politician for his charming and urbane disposition to the discharge of his responsibility as Chief of Staff, Government House, noting that there wouldn’t have been a better choice for the office.

“Olorogun David Edevbie has continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various levels of governance and I urge you to continue to serve your people well without relenting.

“You have provided sound and relevant professional advice for the government at different times and we thank you for always being there for us.

“Over the years, you have carved a niche for yourself by dint of hardwork and discipline, maintaining a charismatic and unblemished leadership style that has endeared you to many Deltans and Nigerians.

“You have exhibited absolute leadership traits of a man committed to doing things differently as it is in developed and organised climes.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you my dear brother and friend, Olorogun David Edevbie, on the ocassion of your 56th birth anniversary.

“In the past 56 years, your family and indeed, your political and business associates and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” he stated

