Okonjo-Iweala urges Nigeria to improve immunisation coverage

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to improve on immunisation coverage in the country.

Okonjo-Iweala made the call in a chat with journalists in Umuahia, Abia State.

She commended the federal government for the efforts made so far but urged the government to work harder to attain the average target set for Africa.

The ex-minister said: “We like Nigeria to improve the immunisation coverage. We were initially at 33 percent.

“Now they have worked hard. We are at 50 percent now but we need to work harder to get us to the average for Africa.”

Okonjo-Iweala, who is the chairman of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), described the agency as the largest and $10 billion organisation in the world, taking care of vaccination and immunisation of children all over the developing world.

According to her, the organisation has so far immunised more than 760 million children and saved more than 13 million lives across the globe.

She added: “Nigeria is one of the key countries where GAVI is engaged and we are very happy to be here.

“We have a very large programme for Nigeria and it is all grant and not a loan.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: