Oke Ogun Poly hails Gov Makinde on education agenda

By Adeola Badru

THE management of The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, has paid glowing tributes to the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde on his Education agenda saying that: “Governor Seyi Makinde’s cardinal programme which puts premium on quality education has attested to the fact that the present administration believes in a prosperous future of Oyo State youth.”

In a signed statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan Friday, the institution also congratulated the governor on his recent electoral victory at the Supreme Court, describing the Apex Court’s verdict as “a confirmation of the governor as having the overwhelming support of the good people of the state.”

To this end, the management posited that the institution had aligned with the laudable programmes of the administration and would continue to remain loyal and faithful towards the realization of the dreams of the Governor in the Education sector, particularly at the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic.

The management then prayed that God would grant the governor the wisdom, knowledge and understanding with good health to steer the ship of the state to an enviable height.

