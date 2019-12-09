Ohanaeze Ndigbo apologizes to Amaechi over attack in Madrid

…Commence Peace talk with Igbo and agitators in diaspora

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide angrily condemned vehemently the purported assault melted on our son in error which occurred during the Conference on Climate change in Madrid, Spain recently as an act of misplaced anger.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, the group said, “Chibuike Amaechi, Hon Minister for Transport remain our leader and illustrious son and We apologize to him on behalf of those who claimed responsibility over the purported failed Assault and promise him and other Igbo leaders that Igbo Youths guarantees the safety all Government officials and dignitaries in the future while in discharging their official duties abroad.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide had met in Mumbai India with Igbo leaders and some Coalition of Biafra agitators from different countries in Asian with the view of halting further embarrassment of Government officials and dignitaries especially Igbo leaders, there were displeasure and aggressive issues concerning perceived maltreatment melted on Igbo which was expressed by those who were present at the meeting but resolutions were reached and will be communicated to the Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Dim Uche Okwukwu, who oversees the office of the Ohanaeze Youths and South East Governors forum.

“We want to assure our Governors and Ministers that there’ll be no further embarrassment in Asia, this Consultative dialogue and meetings will be replicated in America, Europe and African countries in nearby future.

We will Continue to Support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and South East Governors and protect them both at home and in Diaspora from further embarrassment and humiliation.”

Vanguard