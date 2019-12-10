Ogun State Police Command launches Operation Restore Hope

Police arrest Indian hemp dealer

By Esther Onyegbula

The Commissioner of Police Ogun police command, Kenneth Ebrimson, has launched Operation Restore Hope in the State.

The operation, which was launched on Tuesday evening took place simultaneously at the State Command Headquarters and different Area Commands across the state.

Launching the operation at Sango Ota Area command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika said the operation is an initiative of CP Kenneth Ebrimson is aimed at checkmating the activities of criminals especially during the yuletide season and reassuring the people of Ogun State that they can go about their normal activities.”

The importance of the operation, according to him, “is to reclaim the public space from the heinous criminal element that is bent on threatening or breaching the state security and order.”

During the flag-off at Sango Ota, 32-year – old Indian hemp dealer was arrested.

The exercise will last for two weeks. It will ensure that armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists have no place to operate during this yuletide season. It will also give the police the advantage of working ahead of the criminals by arresting them and simultaneously lead to the recovery of arms, stolen properties and anybody that will constitute a hindrance to the security architecture of the state will be rooted out.

