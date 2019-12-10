Obanikoro commends Ogungbe over link bridge project

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has commended Prince Yommy Ogungbe, Chairman PRINOCC Group of Companies, for constructing a link bridge to ease the suffering of residents in Oke-Ogbere community of Ejigbo LCDA, Lagos State.

Obanikoro, who was Chairman at the commissioning of the link bridge, which connects Jakande to Ago Palace, Okota and Oke-Ogbere, urged Nigerians to support government in whatever capacity they could.

Speaking at the event, Obanikoro said: “This is a very laudable effort from Ogungbe. If he can do this another person can. We all should know that government alone cannot do it all, so private public partnership is very important; there is need for a synergy between the two.

“Each and everyone of us are the government. So we need to be committed towards the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.”

The link bridge connects Jakande, Isheri, Ijegun Isolo to Okota, a route that cuts off the perennial traffic jam around Jakande Bus Stop and Oke-Afa.

Also speaking, Baale of Oke-Ogbere, High Chief Tajudeen Ganiu, applauded the foresight of Ogungbe, saying the link bridge had paved way for members of his community in all ramifications.

He said: “We can’t help but show appreciation to him for his foresight. He has shown that as an individual, we can achieve so much.

“I need to implore our youths to dedicate their energy to something that can benefit their immediate environment.”

On is part, Chairman of Badagry West LCDA where Ogungbe hails from, Gbemu Joseph, urged Ogungbe not to relent.

According to Joseph, “he has being an industrious son that we are proud of. He has done a lot in our community, and I congratulate him on this giant stride. But we want more and we trust his ability.”

For Adewunmi Michael, a commuter, “with the terrible road network in Lagos, we need more of this kind of bridge as alternate routes for traffic.

“Though we will pay for the usage, at least we see what we are paying for and everyone is happy. Our community has improved so much and the bridge plays an important role.”

The bridge is PRINOCC Group of Companies has constructed.

