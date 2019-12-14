Breaking News
OAU Professor shot dead by gunmen

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A senior lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, Professor Jerome Elusiyan was on Friday killed by unknown gunmen.

The deceased, who was the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, was killed in Edo State.

According to a source at the He was said to be travelling between Ekpoma and Benin alongside his driver when he was allegedly attacked by gunmen.


Vanguard gathered that the don was shot dead during the attack while his driver sustained gunshot injuries.

The incident was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of OAUTHC, Mrs Kemi Fasoto.

