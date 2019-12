By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Barely 48 hours after the death of Senior lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state to gruesome of gunmen, the university, early on Sunday loses another lecturer to the cold hands of death.

The lecturer, Dr. Victoria Adebiyi was until her death the Head of department, Dramatic Art.

The school Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed her death.

Vanguard News Nigeria.