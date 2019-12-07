OAU lecturer found dead in his office

A lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe, was this morning found dead in his office in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Mr. Igbokwe was seen hale and hearty in the faculty on Saturday morning, shortly before his demise.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarenwaju has confirmed the incident and the deceased’s corpse has been transferred to the mortuary.

He said: “It’s a pity we lost him. Nobody expected that. He was brought into hospital this morning dead.”

A senior lecturer in the Department described the late colleague as an easy-going and amiable personality, adding that his demise had thrown the Department, as well as the whole citadel into mourning.

“He was a gentleman to the core, he was a very dutiful man who really knew his onus, his demise sincerely came as a rude shock to all of us,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News