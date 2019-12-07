Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

OAU lecturer found dead in his office

On 7:10 pmIn Education, Newsby
OAU lecturer found dead in his office
Mr Nicholas Igbokwe

A lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe, was this morning found dead in his office in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Mr. Igbokwe was seen hale and hearty in the faculty on Saturday morning, shortly before his demise.

READ ALSO: 124 students bag first class, as OAU holds 44 convocation

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarenwaju has confirmed the incident and the deceased’s corpse has been transferred to the mortuary.

He said: “It’s a pity we lost him. Nobody expected that. He was brought into hospital this morning dead.”

A senior lecturer in the Department described the late colleague as an easy-going and amiable personality, adding that his demise had thrown the Department, as well as the whole citadel into mourning.

“He was a gentleman to the core, he was a very dutiful man who really knew his onus, his demise sincerely came as a rude shock to all of us,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!