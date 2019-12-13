NYSC promises to rescue Corps member abducted by Boko Haram

…Promises rescue of corps member abducted by Boko Haram

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) DG, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim visited the family of a corps member, Abraham Amuta Abah, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents earlier this year in Borno State.

Speaking at the family residence at Jentan Mangoro in Jos, Plateau State, Ibrahim told the parents of the corps member, Daniel and Esther Amuta that the NYSC Management was fully committed to the rescue of Abraham.

He informed them that the Scheme was working with relevant agencies to ensure that he is released unhurt and reunited with the family.

The Director-General, who expressed hope in the eventual rescue of the Corps member assured the family that the Scheme would continue to stand by them.

“I am here to identify with you in this trying moment and we would ensure that we bring your son back home alive.”

“We are in touch with the security agencies and with their support, we shall succeed,” the DG said.

Responding, Daniel Amuta thanked the Director-General for his demonstration of concern about their plight, adding that his visit had further raised their hope of Abraham’s return.

In a similar vein, NYSC assured Nuradeen Tahir, a corps member who lost his arm in a road accident after leaving orientation camp in Taraba state, that he would be provided prosthetic limbs to enable him to lead a normal life.

NYSC DG, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the assurance on Friday when he visited the corps member at his residence in Gwarzo, Kano State.

Tahir, who graduated from North-West University in Kano, had sustained injury, which led to the amputation of his left arm in 2003.

Upon completion of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Orientation course in Taraba State, Nuraddeen and some other corps members were involved in a road traffic accident while travelling to Sardauna Local Government Area, where they were posted for their Primary Assignment. He sustained serious injuries resulting in the amputation of his only arm.

Speaking during the visit, the NYSC DG reiterated that corps members’ welfare ranked high on the priority list of his administration, saying: “Arrangements have been concluded to provide prosthetic limbs for Nuradeen Tahir to enable him to perform his daily activities seamlessly.”

He commended the patriotic zeal of Nuraddeen, who despite the loss of his arm, accepted his deployment to Taraba State for the National Service.

