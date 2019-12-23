Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said on Monday the Commission has dismissed one of its staff over “academic corruption” during the accreditation programme of universities.

Rasheed disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session with journalists, saying the accreditation exercise must entail due process to ensure quality assurance.

He said: “We are constrained to keep repeating the known fact that the process of accreditation entails a peer review process where only professors drawn from the Nigerian universities system and not NUC are used as panelists.

“The only one NUC staff serves as secretary and administrative backup with no statutory powers to influence the outcomes of any accreditation exercise.”

He added that a panel of 1,602 persons consisting of three professors was usually constituted and selected all over Nigeria to conduct accreditation.

On reports of fake professors working in the universities, Rasheed said the Commission recently verified and published a full directory of professors in the university system.

He said during the process of validating the submissions, the university senate had in some cases discovered that quite a number of professors were either fake or yet to mature.

He insisted that only the university senate had the right and power to promote a lecturer to a professor, saying institutions like the French Village, National Mathematical Centre and the likes do not have the power to make any person a lecturer. (NAN)

