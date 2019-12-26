NRC bows to pressure, introduces e-ticketing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Against the backdrop of intense complaints by passengers, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Thursday, said it has put modalities in place for the takeoff of e-ticketing for train services across the country.

Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, who stated this in Abuja, said preparations for the take-off of e-ticketing have reached the final stage even as he assured Nigerians that the corporation was set to give passengers a new and rewarding experience.

“The e-ticketing has gone to advanced stage, the process is on, we are just at the final stage of getting the necessary approval for them to be deployed.

“It has passed through the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE.

“We hope very soon, it will kick-off. I can’t give the time exactly when it will start but the Federal Executive Council, FEC, will decide,” he noted.

According to NRC boss, the e-ticket will be available to passengers at designated places in a manner that would see little or no challenges.

He said: ”It can be sold through phones and in designated outlets hence there will be franchising and it will still be sold at the stations,” even as he pledged the readiness of NRC to make initiative meets international standard.

He also said the e-ticketing would ensure that database of all passengers boarding the train were captured in case of emergencies and security.

