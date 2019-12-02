NPC tasks Bayelsans on credible EAD exercise

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Ahead of the commencement of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), the Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa State in the National Population Commission, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, has called on the people of Yenagoa Local Government Area to cooperate with the commission and ensure the successful conduct of the exercise in the state.

Yenagoa local government area was selected for exercise which commences Monday across the country.

Mrs. Izonfuo who made the appeal weekend in Yenagoa urged the people to take the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise seriously.

“The Enumerators will be going round, the people should give them access to their areas and answer their questions as they ask. This is a pre census activity, so it has to be taken very seriously.

“We all know what the census is all about. So people should come out and encourage others, there should be no issues.

“The people going in are civil servants, we are not outsiders. We are going to take guides from all wards and units so that the guides will help us and translate where possible.

“Our people should feel free to discuss with them and give them all the cooperation so that we can have a successful Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise,” she said.

In his message to the people, the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Hon. Nimizuo Uruopaye expressed appreciation to Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo and assured her of his council’s support to ensure “the demarcation of Enumeration Areas in Yenagoa Local Government Area is done smoothly.

“Census is something that is very important in many ways, especially the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) that is meant to map out the various communities for the next census.”

Hon. Uruopaye reminded the commission of the peculiarity of state terrain where some communities are riverine, while others are upland.

“Go into all communities and fishing camps and do your job very well to ensure that we have the correct figures of the people of Yenagoa Local Government.

“You know, in Yenagoa Local Government Area we have the highest population, including the none indigenes that have come all the way from far and wide to do business with us here.

“We are not hostile people, we are peace loving people. So I plead with all and sundry to cooperate with the National Population Commission. I also appeal to every community and their leaders to be hospitable and take the enumerators to the right places and ensure that the demarcation of Enumeration Areas are done without error or omission.

“I advise Demarcators that are going to work in the riverine areas to use life-jackets and wear their Identification cards so that people in the villages can easily identify them as Demarcators, as people that are coming for census and it is very important for us.

“They should cooperate with the Enumerators and provide transport for them at every point in time for easy access to every settlement in their communities,” he said.

