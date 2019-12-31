Not all processed meat has cancer risk — STUDY

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinelo Azike

Researchers from Queen’s University Belfast have questioned the World Health Organisation’s blanket classification of processed meat as carcinogenic after finding significant evidence gaps between processed meat treated with nitrites and nitrite-free processed meat.

The researchers from the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s, reviewed existing peer-reviewed literature on the relationship between processed meat and the development of bowel, colon and rectal cancers. They found that not all processed meats carry the same level of cancer risk. When the researchers isolated research which only tested the consumption of processed meat contain ing sodium nitrite – a preservative used to extend shelf life and enhance colour – evidence of a link with CRC jumped from half to just under two-thirds – 65 percent.

When they looked at nitrite-containing processed meat in isolation – which is the first time this was done in a comprehensive study – the results were clearer. Almost two-thirds of studies found a link with cancer.

The WHO classified all processed meat as a carcinogen in 2015 – including bacon, sausages and ham as well as continental European products like prosciutto and salami.

Not all processed meat, however, contains nitrites. British and Irish sausages, are not processed with nitrites even though many of the Continental and US sausage equivalents – like frankfurters, pepperoni and chorizo – are. Some newer types of bacon and ham, processed without nitrites, are also appearing on the market.

