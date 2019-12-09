No sign of life on New Zealand volcano island – Police

Reconnaissance flights over New Zealand’s White Island volcano have not identified any survivors there after Monday’s eruption, police said.

Up to 50 people were believed to be on the island.

Five people are known to have died and 23 were rescued, some of them critically ill with burn injuries.

Police believe anyone who could have been found alive was evacuated.

Rescuers have been unable to search the island because of the risk of new eruptions, and it is now dark.

Tourists were seen walking inside the crater of White Island volcano moments before it erupted.

“Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island,” the latest police update said.

White Island, also called Whakaari, is the country’s most active volcano. Despite that, the privately-owned island is a tourist destination with frequent day tours and scenic flights available.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims told journalists that “both New Zealand and overseas tourists” were believed to be involved. (BBC)

