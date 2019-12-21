NNPC pipeline explosion scare stirs panic in Isheri-Olofin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 15 days after fire gutted Isheri-Olofin community where a life was lost, men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders raced to the community again on Saturday morning following a fresh fire outbreak scare.

The fire alert by residents was, however, discovered, on getting to the site to be spillage of substance suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, petrol, as a result of leakage from one of the Nigerian National Petroleum Product, NNPC pumps in the area, against earlier alert of fire outbreak.

It was gathered that in the early hours of the day, residents had gathered in panic following strong smell of petrol which filled the atmosphere sparking off fear prompting.

According to an official of the fire service, of the Public Affairs Department, Mr Shakiru Amodu, when contacted at about 2pm, “Following fire outbreak alert in Isheri-Olofin area where there was NNPC pipeline explosion few weeks ago, upon getting to the area, our men who raced to the site could not find any fire outbreak. Its a hoax. The firemen has returned to base.”

However, it was gathered official of NNPC had been contacted for further action on the reported oil spillage in the area.

Residents cried out for help, accusing relevant authorities of irresponsibility.

Recalled that on December 5, 2019, in the early hours, a quiet community in Iyana-Odo, Isheri Olofin, Egbe- Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, along Isheri/Lasu -Igando Road, was engulfed in fire following explosion from one of the vandalized NNPC pipelines in the area, killing an unidentified man, while a Prophet and another victim sustained high degree burns.

The fire outbreak whose cause was traced to incessant pipeline vandalism by unidentified persons caused alot of damages as it burnt the plank bridges that were built by the communities connecting Isheri-Olofin and Ayobo communities to ease commuting.

The pipeline explosion which was said to have started around 7.45 am, spread to neighbouring communities like: Idowu-Egba plank bridge and Lanre plank bridge at Omojolowo area. A prophet sustained burnt injury, while one of his worshipers who were at the stream at Iyana Odo to perform spiritual cleansing exercise lost his life as he was caught up in the inferno without help.

His body was later recovered around 11. 15 am by combined team of men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and deposited at general hospital mortuary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

