NIS flags off e-registration for immigrants in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Bayelsa State Command has flagged-off the e-registration for migrants from different countries and unveil a centre in the state.

Comptroller of the Command in the state Mr. Felix Odika, disclosed during the flagging-off on Friday in Yenagoa, that the e-registration exercise was for those migrants who have stayed in the country beyond 90 days.

Odika, who further revealed that the Command has registered over 470 migrants in the state, said the e-registration which is a nationwide programme was launched in a bid to safeguard and secure the country’s internal security, adding that the deadline for the exercise which started in July is January 2020.

He said: “We have registered over 470; this mandated all migrants staying beyond 90 days in Nigeria to go to the nearest Immigration Centre for the e-registration. Migration is a global phenomenon; You must that, there are two types of migration, regular and irregular. So, the idea is to register all foreign nationals to enable us to monitor them properly.

“The Comptroller General of the Immigration Service has directed that all employees, landlords, hoteliers, and other citizens support the programme by ensuring all foreigners in their houses and hotels provide proof of registration before attending to them.

“Who should register, any non-citizen of Nigeria, who has o4 intends to stay in Nigeria for a period exceeding 90 days. Eligibility for Biometric e-registration; a person who has attended the age of 18, while persons enjoying diplomatic immunity and those, who stay less than 90 days are not qualified to register.”

