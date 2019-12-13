Vanguard Logo

NIS clarifies visa on arrival for Africans

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, on Friday said the visa on arrival for holders of passports of African countries from January 2020 was to accelerate African Integration.

Babandede, who disclosed this in a statement by Mr. Sunday James, the service Public Relations Officer, in Abuja said the decision would remove barriers hindering the free movement of people within the continent.

“Nigeria’s strategic decision is taken to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the visa at the point of entry into Nigeria with effect from January 2020,” he said.

Babandede assured Nigerians of the service’s commitment to high professionalism in delivering its services without compromising National Security.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babandede had on Dec. 11 announced the Federal Government’s decision to allow Africans into Nigeria without Visa from January 2020.

