NiMet predicts sunny, hazy conditions for Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy condition over the country on Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Thursday in Abuja predicted deterioration of visibility over North with prospects of sunny and hazy conditions.

It further predicted chances of early morning fog and mist over some parts of the coast in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours.

“For Northern states, sunny and hazy conditions are envisaged over the Northern region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 degree Celsius and 12 to16 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over Kaduna, Bauchi, Yola, Minna, Gombe and Jos.

“While partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely over Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia, Jalingo, Lokoja and Ilorin axis with day and night temperatures of 25 to 34 degree Celsius and 17 to 20 degree Celsius, ” it said.

According to NiMet, early morning mist and fog are anticipated over the Southern states with prospects of thunderstorms later in the day.

It forecast day and night temperatures of the region to be 32 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria.