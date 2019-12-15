By Ayo Onikoyi

Recently, Nigerian music and movie stars, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Praiz, met a 14-year-old wunderkind at MTN’s head office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The young boy was the SS3 student who had just assumed the role of MTN Nigeria’s first one-day kid-CEO – Adeoluwa Ademuwa Ifeoluwa.

Dakore who stunned in the perfect orange number was excited to meet the Kid-CEO and winner of the Lagos State Private Schools Spelling Bee. Praiz had given a soulful rendition of the national anthem earlier in the day, and he gave resounding thumbs-up to Ademuwa. The kid-CEO was busy having a fan-moment while talking to two of his favourite stars.

“I didn’t know I was going to see them today!” an ecstatic Ademuwa shared later as he bounced on his feet happily. The celebrities had loosened the tongue of the usually shy and confident boy. They had made the day of the young fan and topped it all with exclusive photos with the Kid-CEO.

Vanguard