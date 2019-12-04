By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Government has said that the new Country Programme of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO (2018-2022), would help Nigeria to achieve inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, stated this during the Partnership Round Table Meeting organized by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, in collaboration with the UNIDO in Abuja.

Adebayo noted that the new UNIDO -Nigeria Country Programme aligned with the Federal Government’s current economic and industrialization priorities and agenda.

He stated: “The Federal Government of Nigeria recognizes UNIDO as a reliable partner which has continued to support the country’s efforts towards achieving inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

“The new UNIDO -Nigeria Country Programme, which comprises nine pragmatic areas, is in alignment with the Federal Government’s economic diversification and industrial development agenda. We believe that the full implementation of the new Country Programme will help Nigeria to achieve inclusive and sustainable Industrial Development.”

Also speaking during the Partnership Rountable, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba said the Federal Government would support the new five-year Country Partnership Programme of UNIDO.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director, International Cooperation Department in the ministry, Mrs Elizabeth Egharevba, noted that partnership with UNIDO would complement government’s economic programmes aimed at diversifying the economy through industrialization.

“We are happy with UNIDO’s technical support to Nigeria towards achieving inclusive and sustainable industrial development. As a government, we will do our best provide the necessary support for UNIDO,” he added.

Vanguard