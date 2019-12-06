NIDCOM condemns attack on Amaechi in Spain

Breaking News
Nigerians in the Diaspora, NIDCOM condemn the attack in a statement by the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Friday.

According to NIDCOM, Amaechi was attending an official event in Madrid.

“NIDCOM appeals to Nigerians in the diaspora to be of good behavior wherever they are because such incidents tarnish the image of the country in their host countries.

“Also such attitude has multiplier negative effects on Nigerians living in that country, who are law-abiding,” the commission said.

NIDCOM applauded the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Mission in Spain and the Spanish police who ensured that the attacks did not escalate.

