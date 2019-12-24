NGO cautions drivers against drug abuse, recklessness

Kindly Share This Story:

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Eye Opener, on Monday carried out a sensitization campaign to major motor parks in Kaduna to enlighten commercial drivers on the need for safe driving to reduce the high rate of traffic accidents.

Mrs. Magret Julius, President of the organization said most traffic accidents were avoidable, noting that it was important for drivers to avoid drugs, over speeding and dangerous driving.

She noted that some of the vehicles should have been off the road because of their rickety conditions and advised the drivers to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey.

“We want to bring awareness to them so that they can be inspecting the vehicles properly so as to reduce the high level of road accidents.

“Commercial vehicle business is a service to humanity, we are here to open their eyes.

“We are peace advocates out to open the eyes of the people and communities on things that will benefit them and bring development to the state and the nation.”

Mrs. Julius called on commercial drivers to always read the driver’s code to get fully acquainted with traffic rules and regulations and adhere to it.

Mr. Ibrahim Baba of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLE), commended the organisation for the initiative.

He cautioned drivers against drug abuse and any act that would lead to accidents, “as the lives of passengers lie on you.

“Most drugs taken by drivers have the tendency of making somebody hallucinate and can make drivers make a lot of mistakes in terms of calculation while on the road.

“That is why we come here to enlighten and remind you of the dangers of taking drugs while on the road.

“Please make sure that your mind is very sound before plying the road, drugs will make you do abnormal things,” the NDLEA official said.

An official of the drivers union at Mando motor park, Alhaji Sani Uba commended the NGO for the enlightenment and assured that the drivers union was doing it’s best to ensure that drivers obey traffic rules and regulations.

He said their major challenge is the proliferation of illegal motor parks and appealed to the Kaduna State Government and road safety officials to close such motor parks.

On his part, Mr. Usman Garba of Public Enlightenment Department of FRSC in Kaduna called on the drivers to install speed limiting devices in their vehicles to help in curtailing over speeding and road accidents.

He said the state and federal governments are doing a lot towards the repair of major roads, to make driving safer.

