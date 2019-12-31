New Year: Ortom charges Nigerians on peaceful coexistence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Makurdi- Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the cause of promoting peaceful coexistence and pray for the leadership of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also expressed optimism that the year 2020 will be a better year with greater opportunities for the people.

READ ALSO:

Governor Ortom, in a New Year message yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, gave glory to God “for His grace, guidance and protection all through year 2019, to enable our administration confront the challenges of development.

“Just yesterday, I signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill christened ‘Budget of Advancement, Growth and Development’, which will focus on raising the standard of living at the grassroots through economic growth and human capital development.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to continue to aggressively provide infrastructure in education and health institutions as well as other sectors of the economy while supporting security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the state.

“Let me reassure our people that we will not relent in our resolve to make Benue a safer place and create a better environment for businesses to thrive so as to encourage more investors to come to the state,” he added.

The Governor also promised Benue workers that their wages would continue to be a priority assuring that his administration would source funds to clear all of their outstanding salaries.

“Already I have set up a committee to discuss with labour unions on the issue of N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: