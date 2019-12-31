New Year: Okowa, Oborevwori task Deltans on development

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Govt remains committed to stronger Delta mantra

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, have urged Deltans to remain united and focused on the course of developing the state, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences.

The duo in a separate new year message, called for prayers for the nation and leaders, saying that with God all things were possible.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, expressed optimism that the New Year, 2020, will be characterised by sustainable development, adding that the state government remains irrevocably committed to the Stronger Delta vision.

He felicitated with Deltans and all Nigerians as they stepped into 2020 and expressed gratitude to God for the grace granted Delta and its citizens in 2019.

While praying for unity, peace and development in the state, which he noted, was the plank of his Stronger Delta vision, he urged the people to remain supportive of the government, saying that peace remained the bedrock of meaningful development in any society.

The Governor said: “I am optimistic of a Stronger Delta in 2020, because of the support I enjoy from the legislature, the judiciary, the civil service, traditional and religious leaders and my team of political appointees.

“Other sources of strength to us are agencies of government, both at the federal and the state levels, multilateral donor agencies and most importantly, our trust and belief in God.

“As one of the first states to sign our 2020 Budget into law, we are prepared for the onerous task of governance as we are already set to hit the ground running as the New Year commences”.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said: “I want to first and foremost thank the Almighty God for ushering us into the New Year in good health. God has been so faithful to us. In all that we do, let us always put God first.

“I want to implore our people to pray for peace and unity of the Country and our leaders for God to give them uncommon wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of this great nation in the right direction. I want to specifically implore Deltans to sustain the prevailing peace and harmony in the state.

“There is no doubt that we experienced a peaceful state in 2019 even with the General Elections and I want to urge our people to do more to keep our state peaceful, no sacrifice is too much to make for peace. Nigerians must do everything possible to live in peace with one another.

“The year 2020 is going to be far better for all of us and so as a people, let us look up to the New Year with strong determination to succeed and hope for the best. We must keep hope alive. 2020 will be a year of fulfilment for all of us. In 2020, we will have cause to continue to give glory to Almighty God.

”Deltans should expect more infrastructural development in the New Year. The year has a lot for all Deltans. With the early passage of the 2020 budget by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, and it’s signing into law on Thursday, December 12, 2019, by His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the stage is now fully set for Deltans to witness more development and Lawmakers in the state will continue to make good laws for our people and give them quality representation. I wish all Deltans and Nigerians a peaceful and a Prosperous New Year.”

