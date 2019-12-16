Never look down on anybody’s my motto — Shewenzi

Kindly Share This Story:

The youth behind the brand Shewenzi, Abiolu Seun, is an undergraduate of Mass Communication at National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, but has a long clientele list that includes so many A-list entertainers.

He told newsmen, “‘Never look down on anybody’ and ‘never say never’ are my favourite quotes,” which must be responsible for his doggedness and penchant for success.

Shewenzi, one of the biggest influencers in the social media space, has Bolt (formerly known as Taxify), Pepsi, Red Bull Nigeria, Baileys Nigeria and MTN Nigeria in his clientele list.

The 22-year-old Lagos State-born who is also Founder, Chills at the Top, a nightlife event which features different rooftop shows, has some awards in the bag.

The honours include Digital Media Marketer of the Year, Scream All Youth Awards 2017; Social Media Strategist, Maya Awards Africa and many other honorary awards from brands like MTN Nigeria, among others.

Asked if he has time to relax, Shewenzi said he is a great dancer, loves travelling and swimming.

Fatunle Tunde

Another youth making wave is Fatunle Tunde, well known as Koboko or Misterkobz, a graduate of Chemical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, but now in love with communication and branding.

Since 30-year-old Tunde founded Kobz Media Ng in May 2015, he has worked for several brands and celebrities on online distribution, campaigns, press releases, bookings and contractual matters, with his first big break being a job for Samsung in 2015.

The social and digital media enthusiast, who was born into a family of five children and had his primary and secondary education in Lagos, has proven his expertise in branding at both strategic and operational levels, adding value to organisations.

For his hard work, consistency, commitment and integrity, Koboko has been nominated for awards nine times and won six, including Scream Awards 2018 in the Best Use of Social Media category.

Vanguard

