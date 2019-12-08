Nestle removes over 100m packaging wrappers from environment

Nestlé Nigeria has reiterated the need for continued consumer education on the collection and proper disposal of packaging waste. This is in line with the company’s commitment towards ensuring that none of its product packaging, including plastics, should end up in landfills or as litter in the environment, in the seas, oceans and waterways.

Waste pollution is one of the biggest sustainability issues the world is facing today. Its impact can be seen across many urban cities, oceans and waterways across the world. Nigeria generates more than 32 million metric tonnes of waste annually with Lagos alone producing about 10,000 metric tonnes which end up in landfills and in waterways, exacerbating the challenges of flooding and traffic gridlocks.

Tackling this menace requires multi-sector and multi-stakeholder collaboration to accelerate progress towards a sustainable solution. The recently concluded MAGGI MEGA MILLIONS was, therefore, a welcome intervention to sensitize the general public on the need for proper waste management. Over 100 million Maggi wrappers – over 7 tonnes, were collected and returned by participants across Nigeria.

Speaking at the end of Maggi Mega Millions in Lagos, Nwando Ajene, Category Manager Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria said, “We believe that this activity has helped encourage the proper collection, sorting and disposal of packaging materials to help ensure a cleaner environment. With the success of this initiative in retrieving this volume of wrappers in only six weeks, we believe that with all stakeholders working together, we can ensure a sustainable waste-free environment”.