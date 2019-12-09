‘Nenny B’ standing tall against odds

By Chris Onuoha

Award winning media and entertainment personality ‘Nenny B’, real name Nnenna Egwuekwe has strived to earn a place among Nigerians celebrity clique in the country.

The soft spoken but versatile creative persona has cut her teeth in several creative endeavours, making her a rave of the moment among social media spotlights.

Nenny B whose career blossomed from 2007 when she debuted her stage appearance, was among the headliners that opened the stage for American international rapper, ’50 CENT’ for the first ever Kora Awards in Nigeria, in 2009.

Born in Lagos, September 22, 1992, she relocated to Abuja with parents where she had her primary school education at St. Aloysius Primary School, Abuja and also her secondary school education. She thereafter, got admitted at the Anambra State University, Awka, obtaining a degree in English and Mass Communication and later earned her Master’s Degree from Wollongong University in Dubai, United Arab Emirate(UAE).

Her creative versatility took off in the broadcasting industry as an Intern at African Independent Television (AIT) on the show “matters arising”.

The push to try her hand in many things become intense as she, in 2012 became popular for her performance on Reality TV shows, such as ‘X factor West Africa, The Winner Is’ among others. She later joined the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as a journalist where she worked on her editing skills and eventually became an editor.

Nenny B continued her quest for more ground as she in 2014, joined radio Hot 98.3 FM, where she anchored the ‘Daily Drive Time Show’ and a weekend show called, “Battle of the sexes”; a show that turned out to be her break away in the broadcasting industry. In 2017, she made the cover of “Radio Magazine” that showcased the top 20 best Radio Presenters in Nigeria.

Before then, in 2013, she hosted a television show called “My Big Nigerian Wedding” and “La Belle Africa”.

Undaunted, she joined MTV Base Africa as a presenter later in 2018. She has hosted concerts such as ‘Atro Beach Rave, Trace Afrobeat Show, Remy Martin All Stars, Pepsi TropicaI Blast, Tour Nigeria Flavours, Calabar Festival, AMVCA After Party, Jamrock, Major Lazer Sound System Live, Felabration Overtaking Overtake, Guinness The Special One, Sunrise Festival, Mainland Block Party, Johnny Walker Jazz & Whiskey’.

Aside sterling feat in the broadcasting, Nenny B is a social influencer who handles social media and create contents for various brands. She has done activations for various brands such as Coca Cola, Marten, Remy Martin, Pepsi, Hennesy, Gleniiddich among others. She bagged her first endorsement with “nkataa.com as an ambassador, moving on to securing bigger endorsement deals with the likes of Remy martins. ‘Nenny B having been spotlighted as an influencer was nominated as the West African delegate for the Vanuatu passport citizenship programme.

She has also won awards that include “Best Entertainment Personality at the 2013 Abuja Entertainment Awards, “Best Female on Air Personality” at the 2015 Peace Achievers Awards and the “Sexiest Female On Air Personality” at the 2016 Nigeria Broadcasters Merit Awards.

She was nominated for the “Best Female On Air Personality” at the 2017 Exquisite Ladies Of The Year Award and also nominated for the “Best Radio Show” at the 2017 Nigeria Broadcasters Merit Awards. She was also nominated for “Fresh Media Personality” at the 2018 Screen Awards and her latest feather is the “TV Personality of the Year” at the 2019 Nigerian Hype Awards.

The young and vibrant media stallion expresses hope for more achievement as she said she is not done yet with the career she is passionate about. While she could be called a media diva in the making, ‘Nenny B is also nursing other prospects to project herself a role model to the young females in the country.

According to her, “in an industry that is seemingly dominated by male folks, women have strived to break the glass ceiling which I would count myself among,” says ‘Nenny B.

Vanguard