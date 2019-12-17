Ned Nwoko, Wizkid partnering to eradicate malaria in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder/Chairman, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Hon. Ned Nwoko and Music star Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid are working on a project that will bring succor to humanity.

According to reports, the duo met at Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation headquarters in Abuja recently to discuss how to eradicate malaria in Africa.

Thus, a world press conference has been slated for Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at Wells Carlton Hotel, Abuja to kickstart the project.

The information available to us revealed that the project which is the brainwork of Ned’s Foundation plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders at both local and international levels to create awareness on ways of eradicating the mosquito vector that causes malaria in Africa and put a permanent end to the malaria scourge.

After the expedition, by January 4th, 2020, Prince (Dr) Nwoko and his wife through his foundation, will institute an endowment for research on malaria vaccine in selected universities across Africa, this is to put a permanent end to the mosquito scourge in Africa.

“Prince Ned Nwoko is going on Antarctica expedition with his actress wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko to flag off his foundation’s awareness for the eradication of mosquito and anti-malaria vaccine research.”

This project is in fulfillment of one of the objectives of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and the mandate of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG goal 3 for good Health).

