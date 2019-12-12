NDLEA seeks synergy in fight against drug abuse in Katsina 

By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have on Wednesday seeked renewed efforts by security operatives in the state in the fight against drug abuse.

The Commander, Mr. Sule Mummodu stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on his counterpart, Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba in his office.

Mummodu solicited for synergy between the duo sister agencies to checkmate the menace of drug abuse in the state. According to him, “we cannot fold our arms to watch the menace of drug abuse in our society hence the need for synergy between the NDLEA and Police to checkmate the ugly menace,” Mummodu said. READ ALSO: NDLEA destroys 11,669 kg of illicit drugs worth N1.65bn in Nasarawa Responding, CP Buba assured him of its readiness to support the command in achieving it mandates of curbing drug abuse in the state. The Commissioner continued when he said the fight against drug abuse is not a fight for the NDLEA alone but for the duo.