NDLEA arrests man with 1,072 kg of marijuana in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger State Command, has arrested one suspect with 1,072 kg of substances suspected to be marijuana in Mokwa local government area of the state.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mrs. Sylvia Egwunwoke, disclosed this in Minna, the state capital, on Sunday.

Egwunwoke said the 56-year-old suspect is from Bangi village in Mariga local government area of the state.

She disclosed that the suspect, who had just finished his jail term for a similar offence on October 8, was arrested following through intelligence report that he was transporting the prohibited weeds to Sokoto State.

The NDLEA commander said: “The suspect was arrested by the command last year along Kontagora with 64kg of Indian Hemp and was convicted by a court and served a one-year jail term.

”The command will, however, not relent in curbing the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large.”

She appealed to members of the public to always report any suspicious activity of drug peddlers to relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crises.

“We have since reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilize residents to give relevant information on those with illegal business in their midst,” she added. (NAN)

