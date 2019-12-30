NDDC boss assures on completion of abandoned projects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Acting-Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Joy Nunieh has assured that over 50 percent abandoned projects of the commission would be completed under her watch.

Nunieh in a statement, restated the commission’s commitment to evolve new strategies for the development of the Niger Delta region. While assuring that the Commission would ensure speedy completion of all on-going projects in the Niger Delta region, she expressed appreciation to President Muhammed Buhari for changing the narrative of the Niger Delta region through his development agenda for the oil-producing area and the opportunity given to the Interim Committee to serve the region.

Nunieh said: “I am sure this Committee will experience an exciting and fulfilling journey at the Niger Delta Development Commission. I want to commend the deep interest that Mr. President has shown in changing the narrative”.

Promising to engage Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders of the region, by carrying them along in the Commission’s activities, she called for innovative ideas that would forge the region ahead, and place it on the global map.

She said: “As we face the scourge of reduced revenue from the combined effect of decline in global oil prices and the crippling economic sabotage of Nigeria’s oil production activities, NDDC would look into innovative and more efficient ways of executing its mandates.”

Speaking further, she assured that the team would execute their mandate to the satisfaction of the Niger Delta region and the Nation, promising to take NDDC to the next level.

She said, “We are here because Mr. President expects that the forensic audit should be done properly from 2001 to date. There will be no compromise and the people will know that a new team is here to work.”

She said that the NDDC would carry out the mandate of President Buhari to complete all on-going projects in the region and positively impact on the lives of people in the rural areas, noting that “non-performance of some contractors justifies President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for a forensic audit of the NDDC.

“We are here because Mr. President expects that the forensic audit should be done properly from 2001 to date. There will be no compromise and the people will know that a new team is here to work.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: