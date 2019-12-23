NCFRM empowers Delta returnees with skill acquisition training, starter packs

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced (NCFRMI) has empowered Delta returnees with skills acquisition programmes.

The commission, led by The Federal Commissioner Basheer Garba Mohammed, represented by Nwabugwu Chinenye and Ozioma Miti Irabor led other dignitaries to distribute various starter packs to the Delta returnees at the state capital, Asaba, Delta State.

READ ALSO:

The ceremony was witnessed by top functionaries of the state government, Senior Special Assistants and members of the Delta State Task Force, Dr Genevieve Genney Mordi, who represented Delta State Commissioner for Justice, Hon Peter Mrakpor and chairman of the state Task Force on Human Trafficking, Rita Philips, Julius Olomukoro and Gladys Oseji, Senior Special Assistant on Wealth Creation, Mr Emmanuel Osazuwa and Special Assistant on Special Duties, Media to the Delta State Governor, Mr Ossai Ovie Success and other dignitaries.

Dr Genevieve Mordi, Emmanuel Osazuwa and Ossai Ovie Success, who spoke during the ceremony, commended the Commission for giving hope to the returnees and for reducing the rate of unemployment through the skill acquisition programmes.

The five-day programme ended with skills acquisition training and provision of starter packs on barbing and hair dressing for returnees.

Kindly Share This Story: