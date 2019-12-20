Navy graduates 197 Armouresrs, firemen in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology has graduated 197 personnel trained as armourers and fire control officers.

The Commandant of the School, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, said on Friday in Kachia, Kaduna State, during the graduation of Fire Control and Quarter Armourers of batches 13,16 and 17.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report the course lasted six months and was the second graduation since the school moved to its permanent site in May 2019.

The six months training covered academic, professional and security operational skills.

Pani said the course includes fire control and quarter armourers First to Third rates and was designed to build the capacities of selected ratings in core above water specialisation.

He said it would enable them meet the various operational commitments of the Nigerian Navy towards addressing the various security challenges confronting the nation.

Pani that the school has given the graduands solid foundation to perform various tasks that would be assigned to them onboard ships, units and establishments.

“You will be expected to demonstrate practical experience of what you are taught here to enable you to function effectively and efficiently.

“It is therefore up to you to build on the knowledge you acquired through self-development efforts and practical application of the knowledge acquired.”

The Commandant tasked the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school, lead by example and make sacrifices in order to achieve the core mandate of the Navy.

He also charged them to be dedicated and loyal to constituted authorities as they return to their various units and establishments.

Pani assured that the school would continue to improve on existing facilities and quality of training to meet the expectations of the service.

Vanguard News Nigeria

