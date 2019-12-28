Nasarawa to sanction ‘violators’ of sanitation laws

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Government said on Saturday it would punish violators of the state sanitation laws.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Musa Ibrahim, stated this while monitoring the monthly sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Rilwanu Ciroma, said stringent measures would be taken against defaulters in subsequent exercise.

He said the enforcement team would be reinforced with more security personnel during the exercise to ensure total compliance.

Ibrahim explained that the decision to strengthen the enforcement team was necessitated by the failure to observe the exercise in some markets and motor parks in the state.

He said: “Cleanliness is next to godliness, hence the government’s determination to ensure that residents maintained high environmental hygiene.”

The commissioner disclosed that more than 100 persons were prosecuted by the mobile court for violating environmental sanitation laws during the exercise.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Environments Officer, Abubakar Mohammed, said the offenders were arrested during sanitation hours doing their respective businesses.

Mohammed, who is also a prosecutor, told the court that their actions violated section 9 (2) of the state environmental sanitation laws.

He, therefore, urged the court to sanction them accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.

The judge, Shittu Umar, after listening to the submission by the prosecutor, sentenced the offenders to prison terms of between two and four months with options of fine. (NAN)

