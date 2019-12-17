N3.6bn fraud: Court resumes trial of ex-NDDC boss January

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal High Court in Lagos will on Jan. 17, resume trial of a former Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Tuoyo Omatsuli, and others charged with N3.6 billion fraud.

The trial was slated in the cause list for continuation on Tuesday, but it has been rescheduled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omatsuli is facing trial together with Don Parker Properties Ltd., Francis Momoh and Building Associates Ltd. as second, third and fourth defendants, respectively.

They were arraigned on a 45-count-charge bordering on corruption, gratification, fraud and money laundering.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail in the sum of N100 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

The prosecution has called 10 witnesses in the trial.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the defendants committed the offences from August 2014 to September 2015.

The commission alleged that Omatsuli procured the fourth defendant to utilise N3.6 billion paid by Starline Consultancy Services Ltd. into an account operated by the fourth defendant.

It said that the sum formed part of the proceeds of unlawful activities, including corruption and gratification.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 15(1), 15(2), 15(3) and 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended by Act No. 1 of 2012.

