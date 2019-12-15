My encounter with randy pastor – Mimi Ubini

By Ayo Onikoyi

Busty Nollywood actress, Mimi Ubini in one of her recent posts on Instagram has relived her encounter with a randy pastor who offered her a quid pro quo.

According to her, she had just got admission into the University of Lagos and needed a lawyer or a clergyman to give her a reference letter and since she didn’t know any lawyer at the time she opted for her pastor.

She said she was a good church member at the time and had particularly got close to one of the assistant pastors who had earlier asked her to use her beauty to work for God. So, on going through her admission letter and seeing the requirement, the pastor came to her. “Piece of cake,” she told herself, not knowing some cakes are not easy to come by.

“So, I decide to go meet my pastor in the Lord for a reference letter. I worn a long skirt and a free top, pack my natural hair in a ponytail, I mean you have to look godly when visiting a man of God. I double checked in the mirror to make sure I was decently dressed, picked my admission letter and headed for my pastor in the Lord’s office,” she wrote.

After waiting in line to see the pastor she was ushered in. She said the pastor was happy for her to have gained admission to study philosophy and asked her how he could be of help.

“Sir, I want you to write a reference letter for me with your letter headed paper and stamp. He said okay and proceeded to write while I sat there waiting. Okay, I’m done, my pastor said and as I stretched forth to take the letter, he said, no, no, no, not so fast. If you want this letter at least, let me touch you small.

“He said with all these things on your chest let me suck your breast at least. I looked at him. I knew he wasn’t going to give me the letter without a fight. All my entreaties that I was an innocent girl and all fell on his deaf ears. I didn’t leave the office that day until I allowed him to suck my boobs,” she added.

Vanguard