Muslim women felicitate with Christians on Christmas, pray for peace, love

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Plateau Chapter, has extended felicitation to Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, on Christmas, praying for peace and love.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Jos on Wednesday, Mrs Muhibba Abdulrazak, the Leader (Amira) of FOMWAN in Plateau, said the season should serve as a reminder on the need to assist the less privileged.

“May the season bring forth peace, joy, happiness, blessings and tranquillity in our homes, state, country and the world at large.

“Let us use this season to extend our hands of charity to the less privileged and preach the gospel of peace and unity in diversity to our brethren,” she said.

Abdulrazak, who spoke on behalf of other FOMWAN members in Plateau, said that the period of Christmas, like other festive periods, should remind residents in Plateau of the need to forgive, love one another and enhance peaceful co-existence in the state.

“Peace will fast track development in the state and this will attract both local and international investors to establish businesses there.

“This will also create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and reduce social vices in the society,” she said.

She prayed for the blessings of Christmas in every Christian home and in the nation generally.

