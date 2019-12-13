Mourinho arrival doesn’t alter my Tottenham future – Rose

Danny Rose insists he does not need to discuss his future with new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and that he will still be running his contract down.

Rose revealed last month that, having been told there is no new deal for him at Spurs, he would refuse to be sold and would sit out the remaining 18 months of his current contract as long as Mauricio Pochettino kept picking him.

The Argentinian was fired several days later and replaced by Mourinho, but Rose says nothing has changed and there are no plans for a discussion with his new boss.

“I’ve never had a conversation with him and I don’t see why I need to,” Rose said after playing 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 3-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

“As I said before, I’m here for the next 18 months so I don’t see why I need to have a conversation with the manager.

“I want to do as well as I possibly can, work as hard as I can to achieve what looked impossible a few weeks ago, and that is finishing in the top four.

“I’m looking forward to a massive Christmas run that we’ve got.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News