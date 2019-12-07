Minister tasks Nigerians on regular exercise for healthy living

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on Nigerians to make physical exercise a routine in order to maintain healthy lifestyle.

The minister said this on Saturday in Abuja after participating in the early morning jogging, organised by the FCT Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN), in collaboration with the FCT Administration.

READ ALSO:

“I want to use this medium to call on every Nigerian household, individuals, schools, communities, churches and mosques to try and integrate a component of sporting activity into all their programmes.

“Every weekend we go to party, marriages, weddings, birthdays and we spend hours. Let us devote, at least, 30 minutes to one hour to collective and collegiate sporting activities,” he said.

Dare maintained that the ministry and SWAN remained partners in progress in bringing about the desired sports development in the country.

He commended the association for the activities lined up to mark this year’s annual SWAN week.

“I have seen the line up of activities for the week and it is impressive.

“From time to time, every professional group needs to take a retreat; take a break, sit down; go and put down the pen and learn a few things.

“I am in full support of your week and will ensure the ministry also supports you,” he added.

The minister also commended the FCT administration for maintaining sporting facilities, saying this would go a long way in encouraging sports.