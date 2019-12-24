Minister orders NBET chief to step down

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, on Tuesday, ordered the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET), Maryln Amobi, to step down with immediate effect.

The minister had earlier ordered the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Damilola Ogunbiyi.

In a statement issued by his special adviser, Aaron Artimas, the minister said the move was aimed at restoring sanity in the management of the company.

The statement said: “In view of this, the minister had also directed the constitution of a five-man investigative committee to look into the myriads of complaints against the MD/CEO with the view to restoring sanity in the management of the company.”

“Consequently, she is to hand over to the most senior director in the organisation.”

Vanguard

