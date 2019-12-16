Minimum wage : Ogun workers to embark on two days warning strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The organised labour in Ogun State has threatened to embark on a two-day warning strike over what they termed as a nonchalant attitude of the government on the minimum wage negotiations.

The Congress in a letter written to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun informing him on the strike notice said the warning strike is to take place on Thursday and Friday this week.

The letter which was signed by TUC Chairman in the State, Comrade Fajobi Olubunmi, JNC Chairman, Comrade Folorunso Olanrewaju, NLC Chairman Comrade Bankole Emmanuel, and the coordinating Secretary, Adebiyi Olusegun, said after the expiration of the warning strike and the government failed to meet the Union’s demand, the workers may go on an indefinite strike from January 2nd, 2020.

The letter read in part: “The Congress of organised labour in Ogun State today Monday 16th December 2019, after an exhaustive deliberations and review of actions taken by its leadership in getting State government to the negotiation table and the nonchalant attitude thereon and also mindful of the directive of National Joint Public Service Negotiation Council that all negotiations towards consequential adjustment in the States must be concluded by 31st December 2019, resolved that a 2-day warning strike be embarked upon starting from Thursday 20th to Friday 21st December 2019.

“We must add that at the expiration of the warning strike, the State government still fail to respond to our demand, all workers in the public service of Ogun State shall proceed on an indefinite strike from 2nd January 2020”

