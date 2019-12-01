Minimum wage: Anambra will surpass other states – Obiano

Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State Governor, Wille Obiano, has promised that the state would surpass others in the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

Speaking at the 7th quadrennial state delegates conference of the state branch of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in Awka, Obiano recalled that he was the first governor to make a commitment on the payment of the new minimum wage.

The government said once the grey areas were sorted out, workers in the state would be paid the new minimum wage.

Obiano, who spoke through the state Head of Service, Mr. Harry Udu, observed that the state government and the organized labour were in partnership for the good of the state, particularly on the issue of the minimum wage.

He said: “Actually we are already proposing an increase in the workers’ salaries before the issue of N30,000 minimum wage came up and we decided to wait for the outcome of the discussions.

“At the time negotiations were going on at the national level, we are busy making calculations on how the state would implement it and at the appropriate time after meeting with the organized labour in the state, expectations of Anambra workers may even be surpassed.

“We also took the proactive step of including the minimum wage in this year’s budget, which was why the overhead provision is high in the budget recently passed by the House of Assembly.”

Vanguard