Mimiko loses mum, hours after he was honoured



Dayo Johnson Akure

88 year old Madam Muinat Mosekola Mimiko, the mother of the immediate past governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has passed on.

Fondly called Mama Ruka, late Madam Muinat died few hours after his son, Dr Mimiko was honoured by the management of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo for establishing the institution being the first in the country.

She was from the Ogunsulie families of Ondo kingdom.

The special Assistant on new media to the former Governor, John Paul Akinduro confirmed this in a terse message to vanguard.

Akinduro said “88yr-old mother of former Governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Mama Muinat Mosekola Mimiko fondly called “Iye Ruka” has gone to rest. We will miss her dearly.

vanguard