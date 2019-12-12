Breaking News
Translate

Militants kill 71 soldiers in Niger

On 9:49 pmIn Newsby

Militants have killed at least 71 soldiers in an attack on a military base in western Niger – the deadliest in several years.

At least soldiers were injured in the attack in Ates, the army said.

The Islamic State (IS) group said it carried out the attack.

Analysts said the insurgency waged in the Sahel by militants linked to IS and al-Qaeda is escalating at an alarming rate despite the presence of thousands of regional and foreign troops.

The Nigerien Defence Minister, Issoufou Katambe, said “a large number of terrorists” had been “neutralised” during the attack, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

He said there had been “a fierce battle” with “several hundred” militants in Ates, not far from the border with Mali. (BBC)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!