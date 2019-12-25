Merry Christmas, Mother Earth!

Kindly Share This Story:

WE are dedicating this year’s hearty Christmas wishes to Mother Earth and all its living inhabitants: mankind, animals and plants.

This is our own unique way of calling special attention to the bleak future the Earth and her precious resources face unless we urgently join efforts to pull her back from the brink of imminent disaster.

In the true tradition of the Yuletide season which climaxes today, December 25 every year, the entire world, irrespective of religion, location and creed is wrapped up in the frenzy of buying, selling and getting prepared for the ultimate celebration of joy and hope as symbolised by the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Christian faithful will top off the celebrations in their churches to mark the 2019th anniversary of this divine birth.

Millions of people across the world have reunited with their families and communities to reaffirm common bonds of brotherhood and engage in myriads of festivities.

However, we are calling attention to the need for special thoughts to be dedicated to (a), the reason for the season and (b), the survival of Mother Earth.

The joy of Christmas is embedded in the advent of Christ, the source of reconciliation, forgiveness and hope for redemption as encapsulated in the Christian scriptures.

This celebration will never be complete unless we remember to share our blessings and goodwill with our neighbours irrespective of their ethnic origins or religious persuasions.

Most importantly, we must extend kindness, love and generosity to the less-privileged. Without these our celebration is empty.

We must also pay attention to the hue and cry about climate change and the great dangers the world we live in faces. On September 23, 2019 the headquarters of the United Nations, UN, hosted a universal gathering entitled: “Climate Action Summit 2019: A Race We Win, A Race We Must Win”.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, cried: “We are losing the race. Climate change is running faster than we are. This is getting worse by the day”.

People of the world have no choice but to jointly commit to preventing the mean temperature of the earth from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

We must limit the emission of greenhouse gases (especially hydrocarbons) while promoting renewable energy sources. If we fail to make this effort the climate balance will tip over and make life for all living things on earth nasty, brutish and short.

Our young people should wake up and join their peers around the world, rally and force our governments to join in efforts to save the Earth and ensure that future Christmas and other festivals will continue to be joyous for all.

Merry Christmas to you all, but celebrate responsibly!

