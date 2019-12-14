Media Personality Kolade Dominate floats new company 10O8 World

Victor Akolade Olowu, popularly known as Kolade Dominate is a media personality and tycoon. Young at heart, great with skills and ideas, a hard worker who keeps his peers on their toes.

Despite being one of the most influential and sought after media personality, strategist and PR personnel in the South Western part of Nigeria, Kolade Dominate whose company 10O8 world recently inked a talent management and public relations deal with the versatile Nigerian artiste, Dotman whose music has been streamed over 60 million times on various platforms takes the new entertainment company 10O8 world public, the entertainment outfit will be taking care of talent management and consultation, artiste bookings, public relations services, An/R amongst others.

Kolade Dominate, a household name in the media space with a wealthy experience spanning close to a decade, with several nigerian artiste and clients on his PR roaster have hailed him for his skills when it comes to pushing content to mainstream.

In his words “I feel blessed and honoured that I had an initiative and I was able to bing it alive, sometimes you have an idea and you don’t tap into it immediately forgetting that you were not the only one God blessed with the idea, I am thankful for the place in my life I am at now, things falling in pleasant places for me and the team, it’s just going to be from one milestone to another.”

Vanguard